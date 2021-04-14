Grocery remodel represents this chain’s final store update for the Wichita area

The Aldi on South Seneca, similar to the store in this photo, has closed for remodeling and will reopen in late April. It’s the chain’s final remodel in the Wichita area. Courtesy photo

A Wichita Eagle reader who shops at the Aldi at 2826 S. Seneca is wondering if the store is permanently closed because it’s currently closed, and he said there are no signs on the building to explain why.

Like other Aldi stores in the Wichita area previously, this one is closed because it is being remodeled. In fact, this is the final remodel of all the Aldi stores in the area.

An Aldi representative said while stores sometimes remain open during remodeling, they often have to close in the final stages of construction.

When the store reopens in late April, it will feature a new design and layout and expanded food areas.

With this final store remodel, this means all Aldi stores in the Wichita area have either opened in the past five years or been remodeled.

The chain plans to add about 100 new stores nationally this year, but there is no indication that any will be in Wichita.