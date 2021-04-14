Carrie Rengers

Have You Heard

Grocery remodel represents this chain’s final store update for the Wichita area

The Aldi on South Seneca, similar to the store in this photo, has closed for remodeling and will reopen in late April. It’s the chain’s final remodel in the Wichita area.
The Aldi on South Seneca, similar to the store in this photo, has closed for remodeling and will reopen in late April. It’s the chain’s final remodel in the Wichita area. Courtesy photo

A Wichita Eagle reader who shops at the Aldi at 2826 S. Seneca is wondering if the store is permanently closed because it’s currently closed, and he said there are no signs on the building to explain why.

Like other Aldi stores in the Wichita area previously, this one is closed because it is being remodeled. In fact, this is the final remodel of all the Aldi stores in the area.

An Aldi representative said while stores sometimes remain open during remodeling, they often have to close in the final stages of construction.

When the store reopens in late April, it will feature a new design and layout and expanded food areas.

With this final store remodel, this means all Aldi stores in the Wichita area have either opened in the past five years or been remodeled.

The chain plans to add about 100 new stores nationally this year, but there is no indication that any will be in Wichita.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Carrie Rengers
Carrie Rengers has been a reporter for more than three decades, including almost 20 years at The Wichita Eagle. Her Have You Heard? column of business scoops runs five days a week in The Eagle. If you have a tip, please e-mail or tweet her or call 316-268-6340.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service