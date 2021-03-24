Music is back on the former Flight 100.5, but what’s going on?

Music is back on the former Flight KVWF, 100.5-FM, but it’s not alternative. It’s country. That may not be for long, though. File photo

Out of hope or perhaps laziness, some Wichitans still have the former Flight KVWF, 100.5-FM, as one of their preset stations.

The popular though short-lived station was one of Rocking M Media’s numerous Wichita stations that was supposed to sell but didn’t about the time they all went off air in 2019. Some came back on only to go off again. KIBB, 97.1-FM, known as Bob-FM, is one that has come and gone quite a bit.

During that time, 100.5 has been mostly off, though. Some listeners, particularly Gen Xers, were disappointed because the station played alternative music that was mostly unavailable on any other Wichita station.

Now, the station is back on and playing country music, but it sounds like that won’t be permanent.

Rocking M owner Monte Miller didn’t return a call to discuss what’s going, but someone with knowledge of the situation said the company needed to get the station back on air and is temporarily simulcasting a station it owns in Pratt — KMMM, 1290-AM, or the Mighty 1290 True Country.

The move may have something to do with FCC regulations, according to the source. Whether it’s a step toward getting Flight back on one day or a new format remains to be seen.