The best part of NuWay’s move? ‘It’s literally the same parking lot’

NuWay has been at Normandie Center for more than three decades, and it will continue to be even though it’s moving. The Wichita Eagle

With McDonald’s most likely moving into Normandie at Central and Woodlawn, NuWay will be moving from its home of more than three decades.

“The new landlord has done a lot to accommodate us to get us into a new spot,” Chris Stong said.

NuWay has been in a freestanding building in the middle of the center, which will be demolished to make room for a McDonald’s with a two-lane drive-through.

Around mid-May, NuWay will move to the former Ann’s Fashion space between Il Primo Espresso Caffe and the new Yokohama Ramen Izakaya.

Last year, Ann’s moved to Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.

Stong said it would have been nice to have a drive-through with the move, but it wasn’t possible.

He said the Normandie NuWay has always been like the original NuWay in Delano, with waitress service at bar stools and tables.

Stong said stores without drive-throughs “were hurt much worse by COVID because there’s no easy way to get in and get out like there is with a drive-through.”

However, even without a drive-through, he said it was important to stay at or near Normandie.

“We wanted to be there because that’s where our customers know that we’re at, and it’s been a great place for us for over 30 years.”

He said the best part of the move is that even for customers who don’t realize the restaurant has moved, they’ll be able to instantly see it.

“It’s literally the same parking lot.”