A new, and familiar, restaurant is in the works at Central and Woodlawn

The McDonald’s from Central and Edgemoor likely will move just down the street to Normandie Center. The building that was the one-time Gessler Drugs store will be demolished to make room for the restaurant. NuWay is the only business left in that building and will move to another spot in Normandie. File photo

The McDonald’s at Central and Edgemoor most likely is moving to Normandie Center at Central and Woodlawn.

“The deal is not finalized at all,” said McDonald’s franchisee Bob Lane of Lane Enterprises. “We think that hopefully we’ll get it all finalized and probably start something maybe in June or July.”

Once construction starts, it’ll take not quite four months to build the stand-alone building.

McDonald’s opened at Carriage Park at Central and Edgemoor in about 1984.

“It’s a good run,” Lane said.

He’s interested in moving for a couple of reasons.

“Primarily it’s traffic count.”

Lane said that at Edgemoor, there’s not much traffic north of Central, whereas at Woodlawn, a lot of traffic comes from the north.

“And then the shape of the lot we’re on is difficult,” Lane said of where he is now. “And it’s hard to get a dual-lane drive-through, and that’s the answer to most of the world.”

If the deal happens, the building in the middle of Normandie — out in the parking lot — would be demolished to make room for McDonald’s. It’s the one-time Gessler Drugs store. The only business left in that building currently is NuWay. NuWay will move within Normandie. Look for more details as soon as anyone involved is ready to talk.

Don Piros and Scott Harper of Landmark Commercial Real Estate are handling the deals.

“Pen hasn’t been put to paper yet,” Lane said.

He’s eager for it to happen, though.

“I’d like to break ground tomorrow.”