Something new may be in the works at Bradley Fair, where a tenant has lost its lease

Marble Slab Creamery has lost its lease at Bradley Fair and will be leaving the development late this year. The business may relocate somewhere else on the east side or in College Hill. File photo

It appears that something new and possibly big is in the works at Bradley Fair at 21st and Rock Road.

Earlier this month, Have You Heard? reported that Jason’s Deli is leaving the development for the former Kneaders space across the street. Owner Kirk Jefferies said the drive-through was a big part of the appeal to move.

Now his Bradley Fair next-door neighbor, Marble Slab Creamery, has been told its lease won’t be renewed.

“It looks like they have . . . something new they want to bring,” said Marble Slab manager Alex Issa.

He said he’s been at the business for more than a decade, but the business itself has been there about as long as Jason’s Deli. Jefferies owned Marble Slab at one point.

The Marble Slab lease isn’t up until late in the year, so the business will remain open until then.

Issa said his family is considering other possible Marble Slab sites, including along Rock Road and in new developments near 21st and Greenwich. He said College Hill is a possibility as well.

No one with Bradley Fair could immediately be reached for comment.

There has been further talk that Bella Luna Cafe is leaving Bradley Fair as well, but owner Matteo Taha said that’s not the case.

He said real estate brokers from around the city have contacted him about moving “so many times, and we didn’t.”

“We are very happy being there since day one, and we’re not moving,” Taha said. “We love it.”