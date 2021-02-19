New restaurant coming to the former east-side Granite City at 21st and Webb Road

Manhattan restaurateur Billy Wong is opening Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar in the former Granite City at 21st and Webb Road. Courtesy photo

After three years of nothing happening at either of the former Granite City sites, there are now deals for new restaurants at both.

Last week, Have You Heard? reported that Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is going to the former Granite City building at NewMarket Square.

Now, at the east former Granite City site at 21st and Webb Road, longtime restaurateur Billy Wong plans to open Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar.

“This is my first one,” he said of the concept.

He owns several Umi Japanese restaurants, including one in Manhattan where he lives. There’s another one in Billings, Mont., and two more in Mississippi.

Wong wants to see how the first Blue Hook goes and said he’ll then probably open one more on the west side.

About 70 percent of Blue Hook’s menu will feature Louisiana-style or Cajun flavors, and the other 30 percent won’t have those flavors. Wong said he wants to offer something for everyone, including steak, seafood and chicken.

There also will be a bar that features happy hour specials on Sundays.

Wong, a native of China, has been in the restaurant business a couple of decades. He said he looked at bringing Umi to Wichita but decided the city has enough Japanese-style restaurants. He said a Louisiana-style “will be much better.”

Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal along with Troy Farha of NAI Martens, who represented Wong.

“We are excited to see a new unique concept coming to Wichita,” said Landmark founder and CEO Brad Saville said in a statement.

Look for more details about Blue Hook prior to its April opening.