A restaurant chain with a Cajun flair is coming to Wichita, Lawrence and Kansas City

The final details aren’t worked out yet, but a franchise of Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux likely is coming to the former Granite City space at NewMarket Square. Courtesy photo

A new group lead by former K-State football star Jamie Rheem has purchased the former Granite City building at NewMarket Square and is planning to put a restaurant with a sports theme there.

No one is talking yet, and it sounds like the final details have yet to be worked out.

The business will be a franchise of Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a popular concept with a Cajun flair.

“Like Louisiana, food is truly Walk-On’s calling card and the reason you’ll keep coming back for more,” the website says.

For instance, every Tuesday is now Fat Tuesday with $5 specials.

The site also says the chain is coming to Wichita, Lawrence and Kansas City but doesn’t get more specific.

In a section of the site that explains the chain’s origins, it says that “founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner became fast friends as a pair of walk-ons (unrecruited and unsigned athletes who are unwilling to give up on their dream of being college athletes) on the Louisiana State University basketball team.”

Warner has left the company but New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees now is a partner, and other athletes are signing on as franchisees.

Rheem, who was at K-State from from 1996 to 2000 and was a first-team All American, is now based in Rogers, Ark.

Wichita’s Granite City restaurants, including the NewMarket site and one at 21st and Webb Road, closed in 2017. Landlords filed petitions to evict them for failure to pay rent.

Look for more details on the Walk-On’s deal — and possibly ones that will follow — in the next couple of weeks.