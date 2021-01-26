A medical practice with a longtime home on Hillside is moving to the east side

Mid-Kansas Ear, Nose & Throat is expanding with another new office, this time on the east side near K-96 and Webb Road. It has sold its longtime home on Hillside. The Wichita Eagle

Not quite two years after opening a new west-side office, Mid-Kansas Ear, Nose & Throat is opening an east-side one.

The practice is leaving its longtime home at 310 S. Hillside — it’s been there since the ’80s — and this weekend will move into almost 19,000 square feet at 10090 E. Shannon Woods Circle near K-96 and Webb Road.

“It’s twice the size of our Hillside building,” said physician Eric Bunting. “We’re trying to expand.”

In particular, he said his group would like to expand its allergy department and hearing aid services.

The practice’s new west-side office, which opened in 2019 at 3840 N. Ridge Road, highlighted the need for an east-side presence, Bunting said.

“The west-side office has really thrived. . . . It’s busy.”

A third new office is a possibility in the next few years.

“We’ve got our eye on maybe expanding south even,” Bunting said.

He said there’s a large patient population in Derby and its vicinity.

First, though, look for news coming soon on a new occupant for the Hillside space.