Mid-Kansas Ear, Nose & Throat to open full-service west-side office

Mid-Kansas Ear, Nose & Throat has had a west-side office for a couple of decades, but it’s only been a satellite one without all of the services the practice’s main Hillside clinic has.
That’s about to change, and physician Matt Stumpe says a lot of patients are going to be happy.
“We have west patients all the time ask about allergy shots,” he says. “I am thrilled to be able to offer that once we get our new building.”
Currently, the practice leases 3,000 square feet at 3460 N. Ridge Road.
“We just ran out of room,” physician Eric Bunting says. “We’re just moving slightly up the road.”
The new 9,500-square-foot building will be in Estancia Plaza on Ridge Road just south of Grene Vision Group at 3910 N. Ridge Road.
“We will own the building,” Bunting says.
The practice has six physicians, a nurse practitioner and a physician assistant, and another physician will join next year.
The current west-side clinic allows for only two providers at a time. The new one will have room for four, but the big focus will be on new services for west-side patients.
“The idea is that we want to have room for all of our ancillary services, which take up a good share of the building footprint,” Stumpe says.
That includes speech therapy and allergy immunotherapy. In the future it likely will include radiology as well, such as for CT scans.
“We are really excited to be able to offer more services west,” Stumpe says.
Mid-Kansas started as a solo practice in 1977 and today is a division of Wichita Surgical Specialists.
The physicians plan to replace their Hillside clinic at 310 S. Hillside as well.
“I told my partners I was going to get through this building first and then see what happens,” Stumpe says.
He says the west office came first because “our west business has boomed.”
It’s possible the practice one day could have west, east and central clinics.
“There’s always possibilities,” Stumpe says. “Only time will tell.”
The clinic is having a ceremonial ground breaking on Thursday, but the real work begins in September.
Shelden Architecture is the architect, and Simpson Construction is the contractor.
Bunting says the goal is to be open in late May 2019.
That won’t be in time for the beginning of the spring allergy season, but he says, “We’ll be able to get the summer and the fall.”
