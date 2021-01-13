Customers said there’s a need for this business, and now they’re proving it

Paige Albert, left, is opening Brick & Bustle Bridal Shop in Old Town on Saturday, and her sister, Carly Albert, is helping her with the new shop and her Something White Bridal Boutique in Kansas City, Mo. Courtesy photo

Since announcing she’s opening the Brick & Bustle Bridal Shop in Old Town, Paige Albert said she keeps hearing the same thing.

“Everybody we talk to is like, ‘Wichita really needs that.’ ”

Apparently it’s not something they’re simply saying since the business opens Saturday and every fitting appointment is already booked.

“We’ve just been really surprised at how excited the community is to have us down here,” Albert said.

The business is at 918 E. Douglas just down from Larkspur.

Albert, an Andale native, also owns Something White Bridal Boutique in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

Brick & Bustle will carry some of Something White’s overflow inventory.

If a style is discontinued or doesn’t work out for the market, Albert still needs to sell it because she buys inventory outright. Brick & Bustle will be an option for those dresses, and Albert said she hopes it can be an option for overflow inventory from other bridal stores, too.

Something White sells special-order gowns in the $1,200 to $3,500 range. Brick & Bustle will sell off-the-rack dresses more in the $700 to $2,000 range. Theoretically, a bride could buy a dress and get married right away without having the many-months wait a dress normally takes.

“It’s great for brides that have either a quick turnaround or have a little bit more of a price-sensitive budget,” Albert said.

She said the average price for a wedding dress in the Midwest these days is $1,500.

To start, Brick & Bustle will carry only bridal gowns, veils and accessories, but Albert’s goal is to grow the offerings as the business grows.

Levi Iseman and Jake Ramstack of Insite Real Estate Group handled the deal for the space, which, at about 2,000 square feet, is larger than Something White.

Even though the two stores will be different, Albert said they’re designed to complement each other. She said Brick & Bustle will still have the personalized attention, private sittings rooms, chandeliers and champagne that Something White offers.

Albert’s sister, Carly Albert, is helping at both stores.

Customers can stop in Brick & Bustle to look at gowns anytime during business hours, but Albert said fittings are by appointment only.

“That’s just so we can have a consultant set aside for them . . . and just be able to give that undivided attention.”