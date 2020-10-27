New Old Town bridal business will be a sister store to one in downtown Kansas City

Paige Albert is opening Brick & Bustle Bridal Shop in Old Town early next year. Her Something White Bridal Boutique shop dog, Lard, will tag along with her on trips to Brick & Bustle, too. Felicia The Photographer

Less than three years after buying her first bridal store, Paige Albert is preparing to open her second one, this time in Old Town.

While that’s probably a quick turnaround time for anyone, that’s not the surprising part of her story.

“I actually bought the business my senior year of college,” Albert said of Something White Bridal Boutique in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

In January, she’ll open Brick & Bustle Bridal Shop as a sister store at 918 E. Douglas just down from Larkspur.

Albert, who is from Andale, was at KU when she first started working as a bridal consultant at Something White. In her interview for the job that summer of 2016, she told the owner she one day wanted a shop of her own. That day came sooner than she planned when the owner later asked if she’d like to buy the business.

“I was like, yes, but how?” Albert said.

“I applied at a ton of banks for a loan, and nobody wanted to take a chance on me for obvious reasons.”

She finally found one willing to work with her. Albert has learned a lot about persevering since then.

“I have just really learned how to figure things out when your back’s up against the wall. . . . You get kind of crafty.”

The Wichita store is part of her crafty response to a small, crowded Kansas City space. Brick & Bustle will carry some of Something White’s overflow.

“A huge cost is inventory,” Albert said.

If a style is discontinued or doesn’t work out for the market, she still needs to sell it because she buys inventory outright. Brick & Bustle will be an option for those dresses.

“We can hopefully do that for other shops as well,” Albert said.

Something White sells special-order gowns. Brick & Bustle will sell off the rack. Theoretically, a bride could buy a dress and get married right away without having the many-months wait a dress normally takes.

To start, Brick & Bustle will carry only bridal gowns, veils and accessories, but Albert’s goal is to grow the offerings as the business grows.

“We have a ton of space at the location.”

Levi Iseman and Jake Ramstack of Insite Real Estate Group handled the deal for the space, which, at about 2,000 square feet, is larger than Something White.

Even though the two stores will be different, Albert said they’re designed to complement each other. She said Brick & Bustle will still have the personalized attention, private sittings rooms, chandeliers and champagne that Something White offers.

Albert’s sister, Carly Albert, is graduating from KU in December and is helping at both stores.

“My sister is a huge help to me,” Paige Albert said. “We can kind of divide and conquer.”

In addition to weddings being happy times, she said that “wedding gowns are super beautiful and luxurious and fun to be surrounded by every day.”

“Bridal fashion is the most fun kind of fashion.”