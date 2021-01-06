Like to treasure hunt when you go shopping? Then this bargain outlet is for you

Ollie’s, which calls itself a bargain outlet that sells excess and closeout merchandise, is opening in Wichita and Hutchinson. Courtesy illustration

Ollie’s, a national chain that bills itself as a “bargain outlet,” is entering the Wichita market this summer for the first time and will open a store in Hutchinson shortly before that.

The Pennsylvania chain sells general merchandise “up to 70 percent off of what we call fancy stores,” said Tom Kuypers, senior vice president of marketing.

The new Wichita store will open in the almost 34,000-square-foot former Hobby Lobby space at Central and Ridge Road.

The Hutchinson store will open at 1500 E. 11th Ave.

Kuypers said Ollie’s is likely the largest retailer of excess and closeout merchandise nationally. It has a few products, such as pottery, that it imports directly. Otherwise, it carries a lot of name-brand merchandise that it buys from other companies, such as ones going out of business.

There are certain products that are stocked all the time, such as sheets and cleaning supplies, but the brands regularly change depending on what’s available.

There’s a variety of merchandise that also includes toys, rugs, home decor, kitchen electronics, food and health and beauty supplies.

Once, the chain even sold a collection of wedding dresses it happened to buy. Another time, it was able to offer expensive grandfather clocks at a discount.

“It just depends what is happening in the market and who we get (products) from,” Kuypers said.

“It’s an exciting shopping experience for people, and it really is a true treasure hunt because you just don’t know what you’re going to find.”

He warned, though, if shoppers see things they want, they should pounce “because when it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Though some products may be last-year’s models, Kuypers said, “They’re definitely first quality for the most part.”

The chain often can’t advertise some of the name brands it carries.

“But the brand is definitely in the store,” Kuypers said.

“For us, it’s really about offering value to the consumer,” he said. “That’s really what we trade on, and that’s our point of difference.”

Ollie’s, which currently has 389 stores, opens about 40 to 50 stores a year.

The company recently opened a third distribution center, this time in Texas, which is making expansion across this part of the country possible.

Ollie’s will be hiring about 50 people.

For now, the company is planning only one store for Wichita, but Kuypers said that could change.

“We’re always looking for real estate opportunities.”