No one is talking but two national craft chains have opened —and closed — stores here

The Hobby Lobby at Central and Ridge Road closed after business on Saturday and has reopened in the Cadillac Lake development at 29th and Maize Road. Similarly, the Michaels at One Kellogg Place has closed, and a new Michaels has opened at Greenwich Place. The Wichita Eagle

Hobby Lobby and Michaels have quietly opened two new stores and closed two existing ones.

Basically, both arts-and-crafts chains replaced existing stores with newer ones, but neither chain was particularly vocal about the moves.

In March, Have You Heard? reported that two years after Slawson Cos. started work at the Cadillac Lake property at the southeast corner of 29th and Maize Road, the company had its first retail deal with a new Hobby Lobby store.

At the time, no one with the national chain returned calls to confirm the store, though local real estate sources did.

That store opened Monday.

In March, it was not clear if the Hobby Lobby at Central and Ridge Road would close with the opening of the new one, but that is what has happened. Its last day in business was Saturday. Shoppers had been noticing that inventory was not being replaced.

A manager at the new Hobby Lobby says essentially the Central and Ridge Road store moved into the Cadillac Lake store with no changes.

No one at the Oklahoma City-based company could be reached for comment late Monday afternoon.

Last fall, Have You Heard? also reported that Michaels was one of several new retail outlets that was opening at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich. No one with the Texas-based company returned calls for comment about the new store then or now, or about how the Michaels at One Kellogg Place was listed as available for lease last year.

According to marketing materials, the space would be available on Oct. 1, 2019.

The store at One Kellogg Place is now closed.

The Greenwich Place Michaels had a soft opening last week and a grand opening on Sunday.