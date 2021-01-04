Hutton ‘world headquarters’ debuts in Delano, as does a new approach to work

On a bright summer day in 2017, Ben Hutton squinted as he stood at the Delano roundabout and discussed the Hutton construction company’s new “world headquarters,” as he jokingly called the planned 30,000 square feet just behind a row of Douglas storefronts between Sycamore and Oak streets.

Three and a half years later — and about two years later than Hutton said he would have liked — the company is in its new home.

While he said finally getting “to move in was really, really gratifying and exciting,” Hutton said he’s glad construction was delayed.

If he’d started when planned instead of holding off while doing work for clients, Hutton said he would have had a different — and not as good — building.

“In those years, we’ve learned a lot about next-generation office design.”

At a revised 24,000 square feet, Hutton said that “it’s a much better building.”

“In the end, our timing could not have been better.”

Hutton said the building is designed to support flexible work in and out of the office, and its naturally distanced work stations fit a pandemic and “what we think the future of an office looks like.”

He also acknowledged that “it is a little bit ironic to be building a new office building when I’m working remotely from home.”

Building a new office has been a good lesson for the people who build new offices for others.

“Through this project, I got to put myself in the shoes of our clients and really feel firsthand how our processes and team impacted me and how it impacts them, so I would say we are going to be an even better partner for our clients,” Hutton said. “We tweaked some of our communications processes and had some great discussions about what to present in terms of information and when that’s helpful.”

Hutton said he hopes to have some open houses after the pandemic is over, but he is excited to start some tours this week. From the beginning, Hutton said he wanted the building to be a showcase for the talents of his team.

“It is, I would say, next level in terms of craftsmanship and design.”

He said he’s particularly pleased with the building’s mass timber structure, which means it’s a timber-framed building with big columns and beams made out of wood. Instead of cutting down old-growth timber, Hutton said the builders used dimensional lumber and laminated together smaller pieces. He said it’s both beautiful and sustainable.

“The structure is a big part of the architecture and feel of our building, and that’s typically something we hide. We’re showing it off here.”

Hutton said he wants the building to be an inspiration and show “that we can design and build amazing things here that you could pick up and put down in the middle of Silicon Valley or the trendy areas of Dallas and Austin and have it fit right in.”