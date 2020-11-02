Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Carrie Rengers

Have You Heard

A shoe store joins the list of new retailers at Eastgate Plaza in Wichita

A Shoe Carnival store, similar to this one in another market, is coming to Eastgate Plaza at Kellogg and Rock Road next summer.
A Shoe Carnival store, similar to this one in another market, is coming to Eastgate Plaza at Kellogg and Rock Road next summer. Belleville

Another new store is coming to Eastgate Plaza at Kellogg and Rock Road.

Shoe Carnival is going to open in an almost 11,000-square-foot space between Half Price Books and where the previously announced Five Below is opening, which is the space Kirkland’s left in late October.

A Shoe Carnival spokeswoman did not return a call for comment, but the Indiana-based chain is known for discounted shoes at hundreds of stores across the Midwest and beyond.

The new store is slated to open in early summer.

Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate and David Boyd of Walter Morris Cos. handled the deal.

Midday Business Report

Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to Shoe Carnival and Five Below, Dollar Tree is adding another Wichita store at Eastgate as well.

Carrie Rengers
Carrie Rengers has been a reporter for almost three decades, including 16 years at The Wichita Eagle. Her Have You Heard? column of business scoops runs five days a week in The Eagle. If you have a tip, please e-mail or tweet her or call 316-268-6340.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service