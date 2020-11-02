Carrie Rengers
A shoe store joins the list of new retailers at Eastgate Plaza in Wichita
Another new store is coming to Eastgate Plaza at Kellogg and Rock Road.
Shoe Carnival is going to open in an almost 11,000-square-foot space between Half Price Books and where the previously announced Five Below is opening, which is the space Kirkland’s left in late October.
A Shoe Carnival spokeswoman did not return a call for comment, but the Indiana-based chain is known for discounted shoes at hundreds of stores across the Midwest and beyond.
The new store is slated to open in early summer.
Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate and David Boyd of Walter Morris Cos. handled the deal.
In addition to Shoe Carnival and Five Below, Dollar Tree is adding another Wichita store at Eastgate as well.
