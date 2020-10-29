Diva Design & Furniture Gallery opens at Waterfront with a new look and merchandise

The rebranded Diva Design & Furniture Gallery is now open in its new space at Accent Lighting’s new 25,000-square-foot store at the Waterfront.

Diva Design, at 10322 E. Stonegate Lane just east of Bonefish Grill, is similar in size to its former space at 1719 N. Rock Road behind Havertys. The look and feel of the store, however, is completely different.

“It’s a little bit homier and elevated for sure from our old space,” said store manager Kristen Cass.

Instead of an open design, there are more walls that feature items within their own rooms, each of which has a lot of fun color and wallpaper.

“There’s just several vignettes around the store,” Cass said. “It’s a little more intimate shopping I would say.”

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There will be a grand opening sale Nov. 9 to 21.

In addition to offering full-service interior design and home furnishings at 30% off retail, Cass said the store also now carries gift items in “a beautiful gallery to shop.”