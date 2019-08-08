Retailer set to start construction at the Waterfront

This illustration shows what the new Accent Lighting store at the Waterfront will look like when it opens next summer. Courtesy illustration

Brothers Pat and Paul Graf are ready to start construction on their new Accent Lighting store not quite three years after announcing that they’re moving to the Waterfront.

“Mainly the big difference will be the size of the showroom,” Paul Graf says.

Their current store in Brittany Center at 21st and Woodlawn is 15,600 square feet, which includes the showroom, office and warehouse.

The new one-story building will be 25,000 square feet.

The Grafs will lease 4,800 square feet of that to one or possibly two tenants.

“We have a couple that we’re talking with,” Paul Graf says.

Accent Lighting will have 20,200 square feet, most of which will be for its showroom.

The new showroom will have more space for displaying products and more inventory as well. That will include the addition of home decor items.

“The counter will be more of a focal point so we can great customers instantly,” Paul Graf says.

The store’s new address will be 10322 E. Stonegate Lane, which is east of Bonefish Grill and behind Dillehay Orthodontics.

Crossland Construction is the contractor, and Dan Winter is the architect.

The new space will be ready next summer.

This will make the fourth store since the brothers and their family started the business downtown in 1979.

Pat Graf says the Waterfront and the area around it will hold its value.

“The location is for the next 30 years in mind.”