Joseph, Hollander & Craft law firm expanding with a new office and specialty

Joseph, Hollander & Craft has offices in Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence and Overland Park and now is adding one in downtown Kansas City, Mo. The office is expanding its services to the marijuana industry. TNS

For the second time this week, a Wichita law firm is announcing a new office, this time out of state.

Joseph, Hollander & Craft has offices in Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence and Overland Park and now is adding one at 926 Cherry St. in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

“Our vision for the firm is a footprint from Wichita to Kansas City with strong civil, criminal and family law practice groups in each location,” Chris Joseph, managing member, said in a statement. “Since opening our Overland Park office in 2016, we have been waiting for the right opportunity to move into Kansas City, Missouri.”

Former firm member Christopher McHugh, who specializes in construction and transportation, will join the office along with Drew Goodwin, who represents a variety of business sectors.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Current firm members Christine Rosengreen, who specializes in family law, and Casey Meek, who does criminal defense, also will be in the new office.

The Kansas City office is helping expand the firm’s services as well.

“With Chris and Drew in our downtown Kansas City office, we are perfectly poised to extend our services to the medical marijuana industry,” Joseph said in his statement. “They both serve industry clients applying for medical marijuana licenses in Missouri and represent some of state’s biggest names in medical marijuana.”

He said the expectation is Missouri will issue more than 300 licenses related to marijuana cultivating, manufacturing and dispensing.

“We are actively involved with businesses going through the licensing process right now and are fully prepared for future issues that may arise, whether they involve administrative panels or courtroom litigation,” Joseph said.

“If medical marijuana is legalized in Kansas, we will be able to leverage our experience in Missouri to support businesses going through the Kansas licensing process.”

The firm now has 22 attorneys representing a variety of clients across its five offices.