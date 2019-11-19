Law firm to expand with second Wichita site, which will make its fourth office

Courtesy photo

Patterson Legal Group is expanding again, but this time the new office isn’t out of state. It’s in Wichita.

The firm, which Gary Patterson started in 1994, is in 9,000 square feet at the Farm Credit Bank Building at Second and Waco and has offices in Topeka and St. Joseph, Mo., which it added in 2017.

Next month, Patterson and his son, Tyler — who joined the firm five years ago and became co-owner a couple of months ago — are adding a 3,500-square-foot office at 3105 E. Central just west of Hillside.

“It’s a new era,” Tyler Patterson says.

While the firm was out of space in the Farm Credit building, he says there was another reason for the second office.

“It’s a little more visible than our current office location,” Patterson says.

“It’s like we’re in an office tower now, and we really want to be street level (and) easily accessible,” he says.

“People really want convenience with their lawyers.”

He says the firm also wants to be visible in the community because “we’re also focused on being a bigger part of the Wichita community.”

“It’s all about giving back. Wichita’s been so supportive of our firm.”

Ella Reusser, the firm’s director of marketing, says that means participating in events and projects in the area. Patterson says that’s in addition to simply writing checks of support.

“I’m coming into the business, and people see my father and I as a solid team,” Patterson says. “We’ve got a good reputation, and there’s an appeal to any personal service when you’re working with a family. Business people want lawyers that they can trust.”

The new office will open in the middle of December.

“So it’s a quick time line,” Patterson says.

“Merry Christmas!” Reusser says joking about the busy time of year.

Patterson says there will be more growth to come in Wichita.

“We’re growing so quickly that I would guess it won’t be long before we’re calling you again.”