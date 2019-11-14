Vinyl is about to top CD sales, and Spin It Again Records has reopened to help

Only days after the Recording Industry Association of America announced that for the first time in more than three decades vinyl record sales likely will top CD sales this year, Spin It Again Records has reopened.

The store has been closed since late August, but this week owner Ed Swarts reopened it in its new location at 3715 W. Douglas, which is two blocks east of West Street.

Drew Gannon of NAI Martens handled the deal.

The store sells new and used vinyl records, turntables, cleaning supplies and other related items and does minor related repairs. It also buys used records.

Spin It Again Records will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Swarts says he’s not surprised vinyl sales are about to surpass CD sales.

“The CD is just a thing of the past,” he says. “The vinyl record is just an amazing piece of vinyl that produces a great sound.”