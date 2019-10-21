Spin It Again Records is going to start spinning again in a new spot

Spin It Again Records has been closed since late August but is reopening next month.

Ed Swarts, who started the vinyl record business in 2010, has had an almost 3,000-square-foot space near Central and Tyler for the last couple of years, but it was a combination of too big and not visible enough.

“It was kind of hidden . . . so people didn’t see us,” says his wife, Beth.

The new space will be at 3715 W. Douglas, which is two blocks east of West Street.

“It does have more exposure,” Beth Swarts says.

Drew Gannon of NAI Martens handled the deal.

Beth Swarts says the new space’s 1,025 square feet makes more sense for the business, which sells new and used vinyl records, turntables, cleaning supplies and other related items and does minor related repairs.

Spin It Again Records also buys used records.

Swarts says her husband’s business does “very well” since there’s been a return to vinyl over the last decade or so.

“Young people are getting more and more into vinyl,” she says. “The sound is just better. It has a deeper, more rich tone. It’s how the music was originally done.”

Swarts says she’ll let us know when the business officially reopens. She and her husband are hoping it’s within 30 days, but she says she’s not sure when it’ll be.

“It’s a big guess right now.”

