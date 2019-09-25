Finally, an opening date and sneak peek at the new Dave & Buster’s at Greenwich Place

Sneak peek of the new Dave & Buster’s The 133rd Dave & Buster’s is opening on September 30, 2019 at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 133rd Dave & Buster’s is opening on September 30, 2019 at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.

One of the most-anticipated Wichita businesses — and there seem to be a lot of them lately — is opening Monday.

The 133rd Dave & Buster’s is opening at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.

For people who haven’t been to one, they should be ready for a lively — some might say sensory overload — atmosphere with lots of televisions, games, laughter and fun over 30,000 square feet.

The Dallas-based chain is known for entertainment for all ages with classic arcade games and the latest high-tech games, such as virtual reality attractions for multiple players. Some of the themes include Star Trek and Jurassic World.

There are video games and old-school billiards tables.

Game tickets can be exchanged for a variety of prizes, including Xbox consoles and Apple products.

In addition to a range of food choices, including some “better-for-you options,” Dave & Buster’s has an extensive cocktail menu and offers happy hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The business will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.