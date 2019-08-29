Dave & Buster’s set to open at Greenwich Place; begins hiring more than 200 workers

Dave & Buster’s is now hiring more than 200 workers for its new Greenwich Place venue. The Wichita Eagle

The new Dave & Buster’s at Greenwich Place is set to open in late September, and general manager Suzanne Greb says Wichitans are so excited it’s actually overwhelming.

“I feel like a celebrity almost,” she says.

Greb, who has been with the Dallas-based company for eight years, moved here from California.

“It has been an awesome experience.”

She says Wichitans have been equally welcoming and enthusiastic about Dave & Busters.

The entertainment venue is opening in 30,000 square feet next to Cavender’s in the growing development at K-96 and Greenwich.

Greb describes Dave & Busters as a “high-energy, fast-paced” place where you “can sit down and relax at the same time.”

There are a variety of video and arcade games for everyone from kids to adults along with happy hour specials, bar food and full meals.

There’s also a party room that Greb says she’s already getting calls about for birthdays and holiday parties.

Greb says she has more than 200 positions to fill. Applicants can apply online or stop by the Courtyard Marriott at 2975 N. Webb Road from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. any day between now and Sept. 14 except Sundays.

“We have an excellent career advancement with Dave & Busters,” Greb says.

She says a number of people have worked their way from dish washing to management.

The company offers benefits.

“It’s just a super-awesome company to come work for,” Greb says.

“I love my job,” she says. “I just can’t wait.”