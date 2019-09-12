Massive new flooring and decor store to open at Kellogg and Webb Road next week

Floor & Decor to open giant store in east Wichita Floor & Decor specializes in flooring and tile, is opening a 90,000 square foot store near the intersection of Kellogg and Greenwich. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Floor & Decor specializes in flooring and tile, is opening a 90,000 square foot store near the intersection of Kellogg and Greenwich.

The new Floor & Decor is opening in the 90,000-square-foot one-time Builders Square space at 9609 E. Kellogg across from Costco next week with several festivities and giveaways.

“Picture a home improvement store — you know, that size — specifically for hard-surface flooring,” says Chaz Doffing, who handles sales to professionals at the store.

“It’s everything a professional would want . . . and it’s available to the public.”

Sixty percent of the chain’s business is sales to professionals, but anyone can shop there.

“It’s a supply-house, warehouse environment,” Doffing says. “The displays and the amount of samples and hands-on ability for the customer make it feel like a large showroom.”

He says there are “phenomenal” prices and larges samples of products that are already put together so customers can see how they’ll look installed.

“It really lets you see what it’s going to look like in your home,” Doffing says.

There’s stone, granite, marble, laminate and wood that’s finished and unfinished.

“You don’t have to wonder if they even have it in stock,” Doffing says. “The selection is just tremendous.”

As the name says, Floor & Decor also sells decor, such as vessel sinks, vanities and cabinet-style pieces that can be hooked up to plumbing.

Also, Doffing says customers “can basically just cash and carry . . . with finished granite.”

“I have it in stock, ready to go.”

There’s also everything a professional or home shopper needs to install flooring, Doffing says.

“We have all of it here so it can be a one-stop shop.”

The national chain, which is expected to be a regional draw, will join the planned three-story, 102,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage, a future Discount Tire store and the new 15,000-square-foot Groves Retail Liquor.

Landmark Commercial Real Estate president and CEO Brad Saville handled the transaction.

Floor & Decor’s opening day is Sept. 17, which will feature a food truck and giveaways to the first 200 customers.

On Sept. 18, there will be a grand opening and industry networking event during which the store will raffle off prizes, tools and merchandise along with giving away a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado with taxes paid.

On Sept. 21, Doffing says there will be a parking-lot party with a battle of high school bands, games, prizes, face painting and a chance at $1 million in a dice roll.

“That’s going to be a really fun Saturday.”