Another new business has plans to build at the growing Kellogg and Webb intersection

Discount Tire plans to open its second Wichita store at the growing Kellogg and Webb Road intersection. Courtesy photo

There’s another new business coming to the ever-expanding southeast corner of Kellogg and Webb Road.

Wichita’s second Discount Tire is going to open in 7,000 square feet next to the new Groves Retail Liquor store.

“It’s another great national tenant for that corner,” says Stephen Clark II of Clark Investment Group, which owns 14 acres at the corner with developer Johnny Stevens. “They’ll have a lot of exposure there.”

In addition to tens of thousands of cars passing the intersection daily, there are going to be several new draws for the area.

Groves already opened in its new 15,000-square-foot space. Floor & Decor is expected to open this fall in the 90,000-square-foot one-time Builders Square space at 9609 E. Kellogg across from Costco. And there’s a planned three-story, 102,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage, which is one of at least three coming to the market.

“All those tenants enjoy an extremely visible location,” Clark says.

Scottsdale-based Discount Tire has 1,035 stores nationally that sell and service tires and wheels and everything related to them.

The chain’s first Wichita store opened at 21st and Ridge Road not quite two years ago.

“We’ve seen a growing demand in the area,” says spokesman Nathan Schluter.

He says the new store will have a showroom and customer waiting area and should be ready by early next summer.

After years of being one of the more difficult areas to navigate due to road construction, all the new activity at the intersection is a big change.

“Everybody’s been watching the corner and waiting for construction,” says Brad Saville, president and CEO of Landmark Commercial Real Estate. Saville handled the Discount Tire deal among others at the corner.

There are only two parcels remaining on the 14-acre site.

There’s a 1.3 acre parcel and an acre parcel for a restaurant.

“We have a really good fast food restaurant site on the corner,” Saville says.

That’s the corner of Kellogg and Wildcat, a road that divides the 14 acres.

Saville says deals have been in the works at the site for years, and a lot has come together in the last 12 months.

“We’re 80 percent done.”