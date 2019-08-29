REI Co-op now confirms its Wichita store, which will include a full-service bike shop

REI Co-op is under construction at the west end of Greenwich Place along Greenwich and will open this spring, the company confirms. The Wichita Eagle

REI Co-op now confirms what Have You Heard? reported in July.

The Seattle-area cooperative is taking 20,000 square feet at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich. It’s already under construction along Greenwich at the west side of the development.

The outdoor store will open in the spring.

REI carries men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and gear for all kinds of outdoor recreation, including biking, skiing, canoeing, kayaking, hiking, climbing, running, yoga and camping among other things.

“From paddling on the Arkansas River to camping at one of the many surrounding state parks, Wichita is one of the best places to experience the outdoors in Kansas,” said a statement from Michelle Yancy, REI retail director for the Midwest. “We are thrilled to further connect our local members to the activities and the places they love.”

The store will be the second REI in Kansas after the one in Overland Park, and the chain says there are already 70,000 lifetime REI members in Kansas who have paid $20 each for the memberships and share in REI’s profits through dividends.

It’s not necessary to be a member to shop at REI.

The company says that every year, it puts 70 percent of its earnings into the outdoors, such as helping maintain trails.

Last year, REI says it gave $20,000 to nonprofits in Kansas that support Urban Trail Co. and BikeWalkKC.

The company says it will invest in the Wichita outdoor community closer to the store’s opening here.

One special feature at the Wichita REI store will be a full-service bike shop for repairs and maintenance.

It also will have programs to help connect customers to the outdoors.

REI will hire about 45 employees for the Wichita store. Applicants can apply online at rei.jobs.

Benefits include two “Yay Days” where employees can take paid time off to enjoy the outdoors and also an #OptOutside paid day on Black Friday.

For 22 years, REI has made Fortune’s list of top 100 places to work.

Look for more information closer to REI’s opening.