It’s going to be a bit of a wait, but the east side is getting some more taco options

A couple of years ago, talk first circulated that Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos was coming to Wichita. The company said that wasn’t the case, but something clearly has changed.

Torchy’s now has a lease for the former Mattress Firm space at 21st and Rock Road. That’s also the former Clark’s Fine Jewelers site on the southwest corner.

No one with the company is commenting, which sounds like it is because it will be some time before Torchy’s opens. It definitely won’t be this year, and it may be well into next year before it happens.

According to the company’s website, Torchy’s had its start in a food trailer and then opened restaurants and started expanding outside of Austin.

There now are almost 80 Torchy’s restaurants either open or in the works. The bulk of the restaurants are in Texas, and the rest are in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

While there are no Torchy’s restaurants listed for Kansas, the Wichita Torchy’s won’t necessarily be the first one for the state. There’s one in the works in Lawrence, and it looks like the Kansas City area is getting some Torchy’s restaurants, too.

Torchy’s is known for, of course, its tacos. That includes breakfast tacos.

There’s a taco of the month, such as this month’s Scalding Pig.

“Brutal doesn’t even begin to cover it,” the website says of stewed pork with pasilla and ghost peppers.

There also are bowl options and side dishes, such as street corn and Mexican rice.

In addition to beer and wine, Torchy’s has a variety of margaritas and specialty cocktails.

It’s not clear how many restaurants the company plans to open in the greater Wichita area, but usually when similar chains enter the market, it isn’t for one restaurant only.

Look for more information in early 2020.