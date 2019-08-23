A reader makes a request, and without even hearing her, a business fulfills her wish

A Zips Car Wash is opening this January at 47th and Hydraulic. It will make the eighth for the Wichita area. Courtesy photo

After hearing the news about a second Tommy’s Express Car Wash coming to the west side, a reader e-mailed to ask why no new car washes are opening on the south side.

It was as if Stan Cox heard her.

The Zips Express Car Wash business developer called to say the company is opening its eighth Wichita-area car wash at 47th and Hydraulic where a QuikTrip used to be. Another QuikTrip is across the intersection.

Zips district manager David Williams says every time the company offers its services at area car shows, there are “just multiple comments of, ‘Hey, we don’t have anything down south.’ ”

“That’s finally why we ended up getting that piece of land.”

Construction will start in about a month.

Cox, who sold his Trax Express Carwash to Zips last year, says Zips is the second-largest car wash company with 179 sites nationally.

The company is in 17 states now, which Cox says allows anyone who buys one of the company’s $14.95 monthly plans to get unlimited washes even while traveling.

The new south-side car wash will open in January.

Like south-siders, if you’re wondering why a Zips hasn’t opened near you, it could still happen.

Cox says the company will look at additional sites in the area as well, though Williams cautions that finding just the right car wash site takes time.