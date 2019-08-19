The Waterfront lands yet another real estate office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is moving its east-side office to the Hinkle Building at the Waterfront. The company is taking almost 18,000 square feet on multiple floors and should be in the new space by early 2020.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is getting another new east-side office not too many years after opening one near 13th and K-96.

The real estate firm is moving that office to what’s becoming a real estate mecca: the Waterfront at 13th and Webb Road.

Berkshire Hathaway is going to take almost 18,000 square feet on multiple floors of the Hinkle Building at 1617 N. Waterfront Parkway.

The company informed employees of the move on Friday. Regional president Patty Sanders didn’t immediately return calls for comment Monday.

Early next year, Berkshire Hathaway will join Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance, Keller Williams Realty Signature Partners and ReeceNichols South Central Kansas, all of which have offices at the Waterfront in various buildings.

As Have You Heard? reported last month, J.P. Weigand & Sons also purchased a large Waterfront lot along 13th Street for a new east-side office in 2017, though it has never built that office.

Other occupants of the Hinkle Building include the Hinkle Law Firm, Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton.

With the Berkshire Hathaway lease, the building is almost full.