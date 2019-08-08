Towne East Square confirms new Round 1 entertainment complex to open in 2020

Towne East Square management now confirms what Have You Heard? reported earlier this week.

Round 1, a 40,000-square-foot entertainment complex, is coming to the lower level of the mall in the JCPenney wing.

“It’s going to add to our customers’ experiences,” says Sara Fleming, director of marketing and business development.

“It is an entertainment center, so it is a great addition really for everybody.”

There will be eight lanes of bowling, four professional-grade billiards tables, two karaoke party rooms, more than 250 arcade games, a bar area and a dining area.

Fleming says there aren’t any details yet on what kind of food the dining area will have.

She says Round 1 will open by the middle of 2020 if not a little earlier in the year.

Round 1 will be in part of the former Wright Career College and GlowGolf spaces.

Also, four businesses — Perfume Gallery, Street Skinz, Finish Line and Vintage Stock — have been moved to accommodate the entertainment center.

Fleming says she’ll share more details about Round 1 as they become available.

She says she doesn’t have any other Towne East news, but she says, “We’re always looking for the next best thing to bring to our center.”