Major new entertainment complex coming to Towne East Square next year

A major new entertainment venue is coming to Towne East Square.

No one is discussing it yet, but Round 1 — a combination bowling, arcade, billiards, karaoke, ping pong, darts and dining venue — will open at the mall by about this time next year.

Shoppers have noticed construction at the lower level of the mall in the JCPenney wing.

Now, there’s also a job listing posted on the Round 1 website for a Towne East location.

“Are you into video games, bowling, karaoke? Do you enjoy being around people?” the listing says.

“Are you friendly, outgoing? Then you’re the kind of person we’d love to hire!”

The company is looking for a general manager and department managers along with associate positions.

Round 1, which will be in about 44,000 square feet, will be in part of the former Wright Career College space.

Also, four businesses — Perfume Gallery, Street Skinz, Finish Line and Vintage Stock — have been moved to accommodate Round 1.

The Japan-based company has its roots in another Japanese company that started in 1980 to provide roller skating and arcade games. It then expanded with a bowling alley and eventually became Round 1 in 1993.

The company opened its first U.S. site in California in 2010. It began expanding and particularly ramped up starting in 2014.

There are about 60 Round 1 sites either open or in the works nationally.

According to its website, Round 1 caters to all ages.

It’s known for its kids play zones, but it also caters to adults, including with sales of wine and beer.

Some Round 1 locations have a sports challenge component called “Spo-Cha.” It’s not clear if this will be within the Towne East site.

Look for more information as it becomes available.