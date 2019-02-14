Carrie Rengers

Have You Heard

Another familiar face is coming to the Spaghetti Works District downtown

By Carrie Rengers

February 14, 2019 02:10 PM

Eric Fisher is going to open his fourth Wichita salon in this new building at the Spaghetti Works District. The salon, along with the Martin Pringle law firm and HomeGrown restaurant, will open this fall.
Eric Fisher is going to open his fourth Wichita salon in this new building at the Spaghetti Works District. The salon, along with the Martin Pringle law firm and HomeGrown restaurant, will open this fall. Courtesy illustration
Eric Fisher is going to open his fourth Wichita salon in this new building at the Spaghetti Works District. The salon, along with the Martin Pringle law firm and HomeGrown restaurant, will open this fall. Courtesy illustration

The latest tenant to sign a lease in the Spaghetti Works District is another familiar face.

Eric Fisher plans to open his fourth salon there.

“This was a no-brainer for us,” Fisher said in a statement.

“I’m so proud to see the way downtown Wichita has developed and embraced local pride. It truly has set a great example for businesses like us who are moving into the area.”

The salon will open in the same building where the Martin Pringle law firm and HomeGrown restaurant are locating.

The salon will be next to the law firm along Douglas Avenue. HomeGrown will be on the west side of the building and open onto Naftzger Park, which is also being redeveloped as part of this project.

In addition to operating Eric Fisher Academy in west Wichita and Prosper U on Commerce Street, Fisher has salons in east and west Wichita and Derby.

“We knew a fourth location was inevitable with the growth we’ve seen over the last few years,” he said.

Fisher said his brother-in-law, Jon Cyphert, helped him with his decision. Cyphert is director of real estate for Ruffin Properties and represented Fisher in the deal.

“I have such great resources around me for advice and honest opinions.” Fisher said. “Luckily, the consensus was that the Spaghetti Works District was the right move for us.”

Also in a statement, Landmark Commercial Real Estate president and CEO Brad Saville said Fisher’s salon was the best fit for the district, which Landmark and TGC Development Group are developing.

“We had several salons call us wanting to be in the project, but we wanted a proven leader in the industry and Wichita such as Eric,” Saville said.

The salon will open this fall.

“I am so honored to be a part of this project,” Fisher said. “I hope the entire community is as excited about it as I am.”

Carrie Rengers

Carrie Rengers has been a reporter for almost three decades, including 16 years at The Wichita Eagle. Her Have You Heard? column of business scoops runs five days a week in The Eagle. If you have a tip, please e-mail or tweet her or call 316-268-6340.

  Comments  