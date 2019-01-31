See inside downtown Wichita’s newest luxury apartment building

From a warehouse to a chain restaurant, the downtown building bearing the words “Spaghetti Works” on its facade has been many things over the years.
Soon it will be home to new downtown dwellers renting one of the 41 swanky apartments inside.
The Spaghetti Works Apartments, 619 E. William, are now leasing — with rents ranging from $900 for a studio to $1,400 for a two-bedroom.
The building is expected to open for occupancy on Monday, Feb. 18.
Original brick walls and wooden columns have been preserved in the project, though the flooring is new construction.
Each apartment features new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island, pendant lights, and washer/dryers in-unit.
The complex itself will have a community space with kitchen, TV lounge, shuffleboard and restrooms — which can be reserved by tenants for parties. In addition to an on-site gym, Spaghetti Works Apartments also has an outdoor patio with a fire pit and grill adjacent to the railroad tracks.
One of the most striking features about the Spaghetti Works Apartments is its large windows, which grant views of Union Station, Intrust Bank Arena and Naftzger Park.
Brett Harris, marketing and brand manager for Landmark, said there’s already been substantial interest in the apartments from Cargill employees, whose shiny new headquarters is just a couple minutes’ walk away at Douglas and Rock Island. He said he’s also had interest from people who live in downtown apartments currently but want to relocate to the new Spaghetti Works.
The complex has 31 one-bedroom units, six studios with a built-in Murphy bed, and four two-bedroom units.
The warehouse itself was built in 1894 and has been home to many things over the years, including a wholesale grocer 100 years ago.
Most recently, it was home to the Spaghetti Works restaurant, which operated on its first floor from 1993 to 2004.
For more information on the apartments, visit www.spaghettiworksliving.com or call Landmark at 316-262-2442.
Want a sneak peek of the apartments before they officially open?
Watch a video tour of the new apartments online at Kansas.com/keeper.
