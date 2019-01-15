Carrie Rengers

Have You Heard

The wait continues for the first Wichita Coney Island Hot Weiners

By Carrie Rengers

January 15, 2019 05:00 AM

This 1955 Wonder Bread delivery truck is going to become a Coney Island Hot Weiners food truck, and it could be on the road before its Delano sister restaurant opens.
Coney Island Hot Weiners hasn’t opened in Delano yet, but Michael Frimel knows there’s already a demand for it.

“My phone is ringing off the hook.”

It’s been a long wait since Frimel and business partners Tad Fugate and Drayton Alldritt announced in September that they’re bringing three of the Tulsa-based restaurants to Wichita and have a 12-state licensing agreement for the concept.

At one point, the partners hoped to open in early November. The date eventually got pushed back to Jan. 15.

“Yeah, that’s not going to happen,” Frimel says.

The new estimate is in mid-March for the first Coney Island, which will be at Douglas and Walnut next to TJ’s Burger House.

There’s a chance a Coney truck will open even before then.

The partners purchased a 1955 Wonder Bread delivery truck and are converting it to sell hot dogs.

“It’s kind of cool that we’re taking something really old and restoring it,” Frimel says. “It’s almost as exciting as the store, but not quite.”

The restaurant will serve a simple menu of hot dogs on specialty buns with the option of mustard, chili, cheese and onions. There also will be Frito pies, tamales and three-way chili.

On the truck, there will be room only for Coneys and drinks.

Frimel says everything will all be worth the wait.

“Hang in there. It’s coming.”

Carrie Rengers

Carrie Rengers

