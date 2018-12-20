New Shamrock owner will make some changes, but the St. Patty’s corned beef dinner is safe

The initial reaction for many fans of The Shamrock Lounge upon learning that longtime owner Dave Stough was selling the bar was sadness.
Dave is a pretty fun guy.
Their second reaction, though, was concern. What about the annual St. Patrick’s Day corned beef dinner? After all, The Shamrock at 1724 W. Douglas is the closest thing Wichita has to an Irish pub, and its green beer and corned beef dinner are big draws for people who attend the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Delano.
But Wichita can relax and enjoy Christmas knowing that St. Patrick’s Day is safe. The bar’s new owner Justin Brown says he has a few minor changes planned for the bar, but the corned beef dinner stays. He’s even purchased all of Stough’s fancy corned beef-making equipment and has invited him to come back in March and preside over the festivities.
“He’ll be back on St. Patrick’s’ Day,” said Brown, who took over the bar earlier this month. “He’s going to come cook the meal, and we’ve agreed to make that yearly thing as long as he wants to do it.”
Brown, who’s also the managing partner at Snug Harbor at Lincoln and Edgemoor, said he grew up admiring The Shamrock, and when he heard talk that Stough could be close to retiring after running the bar since 2002, Brown made his interest known.
The two talked and negotiated for about a year, and finally, Stough decided he was ready to step down. He has a new granddaughter in Omaha, and he and his wife decided to move there.
Most of the changes Brown has planned won’t be noticeable to customers, he said. He’s changing the point of sale system, for example but he’s keeping live music on Friday and Saturday nights. (Though he says he’ll expand music offerings beyond blues and classic rock.)
Before he left, Stough — a seasoned cook — had begun offering frequent food specials plus salads, sandwiches and soups.
Brown said he plans to work his way into serving food. But for now, he said, he’ll invite food trucks to park outside on the weekends and serve his patrons.
Stough’s picture, which is posted in the entrance to the bar, also will stay.
“His picture is still up there, and we’re going to leave it there,” Brown said. “He’s going to stay a part of this place for sure.”
