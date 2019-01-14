Chiropractor Dan Dopps is still practicing, but he’s sold his former headquarters

Three years after buying and remodeling the former HomeTown Buffet space on West Central for three business, Dan Dopps has closed them all and sold the building.
“The cards just didn’t fall right, and there was quite a few different cards that fell,” he says.
Dopps, who had moved his chiropractic office there, says the building just east of Ridge Road was great.
He also opened Chill’n Liquor and ClearNeon, an invisible-ultraviolet paint company, there.
“I had big dreams for it all,” Dopps says. “I probably overextended myself.”
The economy was one issue, he says.
“The economy is just terrible.”
The bigger issue is that his son, Rory, who shared his practice, moved to Kansas City for family reasons.
“With my son there, that would have been a good place,” Dopps says. “We could have made it work. It just turned into more than what I wanted to keep struggling for.”
Dopps says he’s 66 and wants to slow down instead of working harder.
He moved his practice nearby to the Crossroads Shopping Center at 7011 W. Central.
Dopps says it’s harder and harder to be a chiropractor due to insurance companies.
“They’re just really, really tough on chiropractic. They’re just not paying. . . . That’s why a lot of chiropractors are folding around the city It’s just a real bad situation for chiropractic.”
Still, with smaller leased sapce, Dopps says he’s “in a better place now.”
“I’m happy with the changes.”
Dopps has sold his former building to a developer. Look for more information on plans for the space as it’s available.
