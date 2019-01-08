West-side Golf Headquarters owner seeks new space after losing lease

The west-side Golf Headquarters has lost its headquarters, so to speak, which was next to the Jimmie’s Diner that recently closed at 21st and Tyler.
“We just lost our lease,” says Greg Schmidt, owner of Arkansas-based Sport Four Inc.
He says his landlord wanted to rent the entire building, but Schmidt didn’t need more than the 3,000 square feet he had.
Golf Headquarters, which sells golf equipment and related accessories, has been in Wichita since 1987 starting with an east-side store. It’s at 848 N. Webb Road. The west-side store has been open since 1996.
Schmidt isn’t sure when he’ll open another west-side store, but he says he wants to.
“It’s all about trying to find the right lease,” he says. “We’ve been actively trying to do that for a while.”
