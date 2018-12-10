The west side loses another Jimmie’s, but this time it’s not Jimmy’s Egg

Wichita is down another Jimmie’s, but this time it’s not Jimmy’s Egg.
Monday was the last day in business for the west-side Jimmie’s Diner.
“It’s time to focus our support on our other two locations,” said co-owner Jack Davidson in a statement. “We’ve loved serving the west side of Wichita, but sales do not support this location and seemingly perpetual nearby road construction over the last year have certainly played a factor.”
In early 2015, Davidson and his wife, Linda, and their son, Joe, opened their third Jimmie’s in the former Ciao Italian Kitchen space at 21st and Tyler where Tommy’s was before that.
The Davidsons purchased the Jimmie’s at 3111 N. Rock Road in 2007 and then in 2012 opened a second one of the 1950s-style diners in the former Toc’s Coffeehouse space at at Harry and George Washington Boulevard.
Those two Jimmie’s restaurants will remain open. The family said sales are strong at those sites.
“We’re sad to be leaving the west side, but I agree with Jack, it is time to focus on where our sales are growing.” managing partner Joe Davidson said in the statement.
West-side Jimmie’s employees have been offered jobs at the other restaurants.
The west side has taken a couple of similar restaurant hits in the last few weeks. The Jimmy’s Egg at 200 S. West Street closed last month.
Morrie Sheets, who is a partner with Wink Hartman Sr. in Jimmy’s Eggs around Wichita, said that the restaurant was doing all right but not as well as the other seven they operate locally. He said West Street construction over the years has hurt that restaurant’s performance.
