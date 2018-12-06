Tousled owner Kalene Smith opens the Hue downtown

Tousled owner Kalene Smith has branched out with another salon, but this time it’s more than a blow-dry bar.
The Hue is a full-service salon in the Petroleum Building on Broadway just south of Douglas. It’s where another salon was going to open and didn’t.
“The only thing I really needed to do was outfit it with a team and product,” Smith says. “That was kind of an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Smith opened the Tousled blow-dry bar at Waterfront Plaza at 13th and Webb late last year.
Customers with Tousled memberships also will have benefits at the Hue.
“We will do blow-outs there as well,” Smith says.
In addition to cuts and coloring, the Hue has one spa room for facials, hydra facials and waxing.
There are five styling chairs and 10 stylists and one aesthetician on staff. The Hue is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition to now having two salons, Smith is going to school to become a cosmetologist.
Though she’s hardly old at 34, she says going back to school at her age “is different.”
Smith says a west-side salon is a possibility for her as well one day, but she says she’d “really like to just get our feet on the ground with this one” first.
“Downtown is exploding right now,” Smith says. “I feel like in five years, that will be a very high-traffic area.”
