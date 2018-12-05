New furniture store with some familiar faces to open in Augusta

Former Material Comforts and Decorator Fabric Warehouse customers are going to have the opportunity to see Jan Hoffmann in another new store, this time in Augusta.
Hoffmann and her brother, Danny Robb, are opening Fine Vintage Furnishings on Friday at 601 State St. where the Cross Eyed Cow antique mall used to be.
“My brother and I, thanks to our mother, have always had a love for very fine furniture,” Hoffmann says.
Robb has had a storefront warehouse in Augusta that he’s used for furniture he’s then sold on the internet.
“And I will continue to do that in this new location,” he says.
“Now I’m adding to the mix the showroom in front of my warehouse with open hours for the public.”
The store will have high-end used furniture, mostly from the 1950s through 1970s.
Hoffmann says there will “upper-bracket” brands such as Century, Henredon and Ethan Allen.
“I just want people to understand this is all high-quality furniture,” Robb says.
“It takes lots of legwork to find this stuff.”
Hoffmann says the shop will be an alternative to stores with mass-produced furniture.
“You just can’t find fine furniture anymore. It’s all made in China.”
Hoffmann says she wants to harken back to popular Augusta stores that Marion Alley and Cleo Lunger used to have that attracted shoppers from far beyond the city.
“We would be trying to emulate Marion Alley and Cleo Lunger with really fine, beautiful furnishings.”
Initially, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We will expand on that later if there’s any demand for it,” Robb says.
Also at the store, Sue Jones will operate her Fairchild Interiors, which used to be at the Robinson’s on State store she recently closed.
Jones and Robb had been next-door neighbors.
Jones says she’ll be able to offer design services to her clients and Fine Vintage Furnishings customers.
With the move, Jones says she’s picked up an exclusive line of Scot Meacham Wood fabrics and wallpaper.
“I was thrilled to death,” she says. “If anyone loves plaids and tartans, he has the products.”
