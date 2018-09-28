One Michaels craft store to close as another opens

It looks like with the new Michaels store that is opening at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich, the Michaels store at One Kellogg Place at Kellogg and Greenwich will be closing.
No one at the Texas-based Michaels was available for comment, but the almost 24,000-square-foot space that Michaels occupies at One Kellogg Place is now available for lease.
According to marketing materials, the space will be available on Oct. 1, 2019.
Look for more information on both stores as it becomes available.
