Echo Hills commercial development lands Atwoods as anchor tenant

Mike Loveland has landed an anchor tenant for his Echo Hills development at the northwest corner of I-135 and 53rd Street North in Park City.
Atwoods is taking an 8-acre parcel in the middle of the 87-acre development where Arby’s has already opened and apartments are planned.
“It’ll be a brand-new facility for them, and it’ll be a real nice anchor for our development,” Loveland says. “I’ve got a lot of people that I’m talking to now that we’ve landed an anchor.”
Atwoods is relocating its ranch and home store from near 61st Street and Broadway in Park City to Echo Hills.
The new store likely will be about 55,000 to 65,000 square feet.
“It’ll be a store similar in look and size as the one they have in Andover,” Loveland says.
Construction will start in two or three weeks.
“They want to be open in the spring.”
It’s not clear if the company is opening this store instead of the Atwoods it had hoped to open in Maize.
No one with Atwoods returned calls for comment.
Loveland says a strip center could open at Echo Hills as well. He says he’s talking to a lot of potential restaurants and some service-type retail outlets.
“Arby’s is doing quite well.”
He’s also working on a 232-unit apartment for the back part of the property.
“It’ll be real hilly,” Loveland says. “We’ll just take advantage of the contours of the property.”
Loveland has been working on the Echo Hills deal for a decade. At one point, an outlet mall was going to open there.
“Retail across the nation slowed down, and so they let their option expire,” Loveland says.
He’s happy with the Atwoods deal, though.
“We’re very excited. We think it’ll be a great fit.”
