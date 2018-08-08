If you’re looking for a baby chick to buy in Maize, you aren’t going to be able to do it at an Atwoods store.
Atwoods drops plans for new Maize store

By Carrie Rengers

August 08, 2018 02:48 PM

Oklahoma-based Atwoods, a ranch and home store, apparently isn’t going to open in Maize after all.

Have You Heard? previously reported that an item for the Feb. 19 Maize City Council agenda showed that the chain wanted to put a store at 4551 N. Maize Road, which is just south of 45th Street North and just down the street from Woodard Mercantile, a locally owned store that carries a lot of similar merchandise.

An Atwoods spokesman wouldn’t comment except to say the company is always looking for growth opportunities.

Now, Maize planning administrator Kim Edgington says rezoning of the property, which would allow Atwoods to locate there, is not moving forward.

“The property owner did not submit the required materials to make the zone change effective,” Edgington says.

She says the City Council had been working with Atwoods, but the company didn’t want to meet certain design standards, agree to use certain building materials or agree to outdoor storage limitations.

An Atwoods spokesman didn’t return calls to comment.

Oklahoma-based Atwoods had plans to open a store in Maize, with construction possibly starting in the spring. Its live chicks area is always popular for shoppers to visit. Carrie Rengers/ The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 15, 2018

