West-side Usave Cleaners reopens

Usave Cleaners owner Steven Speakman has reopened his west-side store following the state’s seizure of his three businesses.
“I’ve got it all put back together,” he says.
The east-side and downtown Usave stores won’t reopen, though.
“I was going to get even further behind in my taxes if I kept the other two open,” Speakman says. “It just made more sense to stick with what I know.”
He says he was trying to add convenience and extra customers with the other two stores, but he couldn’t add customers fast enough to justify those two sites.
“We got a lot of new customers,” Speakman says.
He says he thinks some of them — particularly customers with a lot of items to clean — will continue to travel to the west side for his discounted prices.
Speakman says customers who haven’t picked up their cleaning from the downtown or east-side stores can go to the west-side one.
“Everything’s here.”
