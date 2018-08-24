The west-side Usave Cleaners near Maple and Ridge Road has reopened. It also has customers’ clothes from the downtown and east-side Usave Cleaners sites.
West-side Usave Cleaners reopens

By Carrie Rengers

August 24, 2018 03:59 PM

Usave Cleaners owner Steven Speakman has reopened his west-side store following the state’s seizure of his three businesses.

“I’ve got it all put back together,” he says.

The east-side and downtown Usave stores won’t reopen, though.

“I was going to get even further behind in my taxes if I kept the other two open,” Speakman says. “It just made more sense to stick with what I know.”

He says he was trying to add convenience and extra customers with the other two stores, but he couldn’t add customers fast enough to justify those two sites.

“We got a lot of new customers,” Speakman says.

He says he thinks some of them — particularly customers with a lot of items to clean — will continue to travel to the west side for his discounted prices.

Speakman says customers who haven’t picked up their cleaning from the downtown or east-side stores can go to the west-side one.

“Everything’s here.”

