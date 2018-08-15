State seizes three Usave Cleaners; owner hopes to reopen Friday

UPDATED — Usave Cleaners owner Steven Speakman contacted Have You Heard? via e-mail Wednesday afternoon to say the state has seized his three businesses in Wichita.
“I missed a payment on my sales tax payment plan as I was behind. And I didn’t know they would seize the businesses. They want payment in full now. . . . So I’m getting the funds now.”
A reader also e-mailed about the issue.
“My wife’s shirts are held captive,” he said.
There are three discount Usave Cleaners, including ones on the west and east sides and a newer one downtown.
“People are irate,” Speakman wrote. “They are lining up outside the stores. I cant legally go in.”
He said he wants to let customers know how sorry he is.
“It was my mistake. I didn’t realize they would act so quickly.”
In another e-mail, Kansas Department of Revenue director of public relations Rachel Whitten said the state hopes to have more information about the situation on Friday.
“Speaking generally, seizure is the very last step in a long series of attempts to bring the taxpayer current on taxes,” she wrote.
The state has created a schedule for customers to pick up their cleaning.
It will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the west Usave at 7825 W. Maple.
At the east store at 110 N. Rock Road, it will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday. At the downtown store at 1021 E. Douglas, it will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Speakman said he hopes to reopen on Friday.
“I just try to wear to many hats running the business and hit a rut it looks like,” he said in the e-mail. “I’m young. I will learn from my mistakes.”
