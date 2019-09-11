Wichita pilot escapes uninjured after gear-up landing at Kingman airport, KHP says

The Wichita Eagle

A Wichita pilot was not hurt in a gear-up landing at the Kingman airport, state troopers said.

The 42-year-old man attempted to put down the landing gear on his plane, but it wouldn’t operate, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The pilot then conducted a gear-up landing at around 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at the airport, which is also known as Clyde Cessna Field.

The plane was listed by the KHP as a 1975 Piper aircraft. Federal Aviation Administration records list the plane as a fixed-wing, multi-engine Piper PA-34-200T. The registered owner is Aircraft Resource Management LLC in Wichita.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK A World War II plane that had just finished flying over area ceremonies and cemeteries for Memorial Day crash-landed near Wichita's Westport Airport on Monday afternoon, May 28, 2018.