Aviation
Wichita pilot escapes uninjured after gear-up landing at Kingman airport, KHP says
A Wichita pilot was not hurt in a gear-up landing at the Kingman airport, state troopers said.
The 42-year-old man attempted to put down the landing gear on his plane, but it wouldn’t operate, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The pilot then conducted a gear-up landing at around 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at the airport, which is also known as Clyde Cessna Field.
The plane was listed by the KHP as a 1975 Piper aircraft. Federal Aviation Administration records list the plane as a fixed-wing, multi-engine Piper PA-34-200T. The registered owner is Aircraft Resource Management LLC in Wichita.
