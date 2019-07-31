Spirit AeroSystems reports second-quarter revenue of $2 billion, higher than expected

Spirit AeroSystems to add 1,400 more jobs in Wichita Spirit AeroSystems is planning to hire an additional 1,400 people next year in Wichita, president and CEO Tom Gentile said during a press conference on December 19, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spirit AeroSystems is planning to hire an additional 1,400 people next year in Wichita, president and CEO Tom Gentile said during a press conference on December 19, 2018.

Spirit AeroSystems on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue of close to $2.02 billion, a nearly 10% increase over the same period last year.

The numbers beat Wall Street expectations for the company. Analysts had forecasted revenues of just under $2 billion.

Net income was up to $168 million, a 16% increase, and reported earnings per share were $1.61, a 23 percent increase over last year. Spirit also reported $226 million in operating income for the second quarter, up from $218 million for the same period last year.

The increases came despite an already months-long worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, which accounted for 56% of Spirit’s revenue last year. Spirit makes 70% of the plane including its fuselage.

In a news release Wednesday, Spirit said the second-quarter revenue increase was driven primarily “by higher production volumes on the Boeing 777 and 787 programs, favorable model mix on the Boeing 737 program and higher revenue recognized on the Boeing 787 program.”

“Spirit’s backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was approximately $46 billion, with work packages on all commercial platforms in the Boeing and Airbus backlog,” the news release said.

Meanwhile, cost-cutting measures Spirit took earlier this year to mitigate the financial impact of the Max grounding “are tracking to plan,” company CEO Tom Gentile said the release — but won’t be realized until the second half of the year.

“These financial benefits will carry into the future as our resources become better aligned with our production rate and future schedule,” Gentile said in the release.

Spirit had been on track to ramp up production on the Max to 57 a months this summer before a pair of fatal crashes involving the aircraft led to its global grounding in March. As Boeing cut its production of the Max to 42 planes a month in April, Spirit worked out a deal to continue building at its 52-a-month rate and store the extra planes at its facilities until Boeing is ready for them.

Gentile in the news release referred to the second quarter as “a transition quarter” because the company had prepared to produce at the higher rate “and the factory was loaded for that level of production” before officials decided to keep production flat.

“Making such a quick adjustment to the production schedule creates significant disruption in a complex production system like the 737. Having costs for rate 57 but producing at a lower rate had a short-term negative impact on margins,” he said in the news release.

“As we restructure our costs to align with the current outlook and benefit from a longer period of rate stability, we expect to see improved quality and production efficiency, as well as margin improvement, back toward our target of 16.5 percent. We will continue to take full advantage of this pause in rate increases to focus on improving quality, factory efficiency, and supply chain health.”

Spirit also cut overtime and contractors, froze hiring, offered voluntary retirement, deferred spending on capital improvements and shortened the work week for about 6,000 salaried employees — most who work at the Wichita plant — to help reduce costs.