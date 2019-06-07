Some Spirit AeroSystems workers face reduced hours, pay after Boeing 737 MAX grounding

‘Max efficiency, max reliability’: How Boeing sold its new 737 Boeing introduced the 737 Max as a reliable fuel- and cost-efficient solution to air travel in the 21st century. After two fatal Max crashes, all of the Max aircraft in the world are believed to have been grounded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boeing introduced the 737 Max as a reliable fuel- and cost-efficient solution to air travel in the 21st century. After two fatal Max crashes, all of the Max aircraft in the world are believed to have been grounded.

Salaried Spirit AeroSystems employees are scheduled to move to reduced work weeks and pay later this month to reduce costs following the Boeing 737 MAX grounding.

Those affected include all salaried, management and executive employees who work on commercial airplane programs, according to a statement sent out Friday by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace.

Under the four-day work weeks, employees would choose Monday or Friday as an unpaid day off and receive pay for a 32-hour work week instead of the typical 40.





The shortened weeks start Friday, June 21, and could last 10 weeks, the statement said.

Hourly employees will be allowed to take a voluntary, unpaid personal day on July 5.

Employees on the Strategic Defense program will not be affected by the changes, the statement said.

The company is also moving to cut all non-Spirit personnel, except about a dozen cleared to work on a defense program.

The cuts are the latest in a series of actions taken by Spirit in the wake of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. The jetliners were grounded in March because of safety concerns following two crashes that killed at least 346 people. Spirit makes about 70% of the 737, including the fuselage, and production of those planes made up 56% of the company’s revenue in 2018.

“As part of the company’s coordinated response to the temporary change in production rates for the Boeing 737 MAX, Spirit AeroSystems is considering additional actions to minimize disruptions to employees, suppliers and the company,” Fred Malley, a spokesman for Spirit, said in a written statement Thursday.





In April, Spirit began reducing overtime and the use of contractors and suspended hiring, Malley said.

Malley said Spirit also offered salaried employees in Wichita and Oklahoma an unpaid personal day to extend the Memorial Day weekend.

Spirit is working with the Kansas Department of Labor to get up to $38 a week in unemployment for the workers who are going to shortened weeks, the SPEEA statement said.

Earlier this week, The Eagle reported that a Spirit AeroSystems supplier made potentially faulty 737 wing parts that are at the center of a Federal Aviation Administration alert.

Contributing: Amy Leiker of The Eagle