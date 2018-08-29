McConnell air show performer cancels after plane crash kills Army teammate

The opening performer for McConnell Air Force Base’s air show next month has pull out after one of its team members died in a plane crash.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute demonstration team has canceled its Wichita performance so its members can attend the funeral for Staff Sgt. Aliaksandr “Alex” Bahrytsevich, said Air Force 2nd Lt. Daniel R. de La Fé in a release.

Bahrytsevich, 31, originally from Belarus, died Saturday in a small plane crash while off-duty in Swainsboro, Georgia, the Golden Knights said in a Facebook post.

“Alex was extremely passionate about the sport of skydiving and always sought opportunities to coach and mentor other members of the team,” the post said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A Cessna 182A Skylane was taking off with five people on board to go skydiving when it crashed about 500 yards from the end of the runway, an FAA report states. Four people died and another was in critical condition after the crash, reported WTOC, a CBS affiliate in Savannah, Ga.

The Golden Knights would have been the opening performers at McConnell’s Frontiers in Flight air show Sept. 8 and 9, de La Fé said.





“When something like this happens in life, we have to take a pause, “ Maj. Ryan Frost, Frontiers in Flight air operations director, said in the release. “While we are disappointed they will not be here for our show, we understand their need to be with Alex and his family at this time.”