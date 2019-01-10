Air Force accepts long-delayed Boeing tanker, bringing the KC-46 to Wichita soon

The wait is almost over for Wichita’s McConnell Air Force Base. The KC-46A Pegasus tanker could come to Wichita by the end of the month, officials say.

The delivery will happen despite unresolved deficiencies in the long-delayed plane, according an Air Force spokesperson.

Air Force Cpt. Hope Cronin called the decision “a major milestone for our next generation tanker” that will the Air Force to begin operational testing and flight training. She also said the plane has “deficiencies” in its remote vision system that Boeing will fix at its own expense.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, who is on the Senate’s defense appropriations subcommittee, confirmed the decision early Thursday and said he’s “pleased that the KC-46A will finally be coming home to McConnell Air Force Base.”

An official with Sen. Pat Roberts’ office said the Air Force expects a formal delivery of the first plane by the end of January. A Boeing official confirmed that timeline ahead of the announcement and said the company signed the official paperwork to handover the planes Thursday morning.

Wichita’s base was selected as the first in the country to receive the long-delayed Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refueling tankers, which will replace some of the Air Force’s KC-135s that have been in service since the Cold War. The first delivery to McConnell will include four planes, according to a Boeing news release.

Thirty-six of the tankers will come to Wichita, eventually, a spokesman for McConnell said. Boeing is on contract for 52 planes but expects to deliver 179 of the new tankers to the Air Force by 2027.

Boeing missed multiple deadlines on the KC-46, pushing back the date of first delivery by almost two years. The company was originally scheduled to deliver the first tanker as early as April 2016 and the remainder of the first 18 tankers to the Air Force by August 2017.

When that didn’t happen, it said it would complete the first delivery by October 2018, and then by the end of that year. The planemaker missed those deadlines, in part because of turnover at the Pentagon.

Last month, a McConnell official said the base hoped the tankers would be there by the end the year. The U.S. Air Force had plans to take its first delivery of the long-delayed aerial refueling tanker from Boeing by the end of 2018, sources told Reuters on Dec. 20. That’s the same day Mattis, who would have had to approve the delivery, announced he was resigning over disagreements with the president.

In Mattis’ resignation letter, he set his last day in the position as Feb. 28, to give time for Trump to pick a replacement and “make sure the Department (of Defense’s) interests are properly articulated and protected.” But three days later, Trump — apparently angry about Mattis’s letter — abruptly ordered him to step down as of Jan. 1.

That put a hold on the delivery of the tankers, sources close to the deal not authorized to speak publicly about it said. Trump’s pick for acting defense secretary, longtime Boeing executive Patrick Shanahan, can’t approve the deal because of his conflict of interest agreement and his past involvement with the company.

It was unclear immediately who would approve the deal. Bloomberg reported that the decision was in the hands of Ellen Lord, the Defense Department’s undersecretary for acquisition.

Wichita’s McConnell Air Force base has been in a two-year wait-and-see period as Boeing, Department of Defense and Air Force leaders work out kinks in the deal and with the aircraft.





The tankers coming to Wichita signal potential for long-term economic benefits to the “Air Capital of the World” and future stability for two of the area’s largest employers — McConnell and Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures many of the KC-46’s parts. Combined, the two employers have nearly 20,000 full-time employees in Wichita.

Wichita’s economy has been linked to the tankers since 2003, with Boeing’s battle for the tanker contract. When the company won the $35 billion contract in 2011, it made promises of economic impact of $388 million a year and 7,500 jobs in the state, including at its Wichita plant, which was to be the finishing center to convert the Boeing 767 jets to KC-46 tankers.

Then, less than a year later, Boeing announced it was leaving the city. It moved its KC-46 operations to Washington. But the importance of the tanker to Wichita remained.

Spirit AeroSystems, a Wichita-based major supplier for Boeing, won contracts to build the forward fuselage sections of the tankers and several other parts. The year after Boeing pulled out of the city, the Air Force chose McConnell as the first base to fly the planes.

Last month, its president announced it was adding 1,400 more jobs in Wichita this year.

The KC-46A is expected to replace the KC-135 air refueling tankers that dominate McConnell’s two air refueling wings, the 22nd and 931st. It’s expected to be faster, fly farther and be more fuel efficient than the Cold War-era tankers in use today. The KC-46 can hold 212,000 lbs of fuel for refueling, 12,000 more than the KC-135. It also refuels faster than the KC-135. The KC-46 refuels at a rate of 1,200 gallons a minute while the KC-135’s rate is 1,176 gallons a minute. It also holds more cargo pallets, passengers and medical patients. McConnell’s KC-46A Pegasus Fuselage Training Facility has been in use since May, and will train Air Force personnel from across the country. “They have been preparing and training to receive the first of the fleet and they are ready to fuel the fight,” Roberts said in a written statement.

“The Airmen at McConnell have a global reach in refueling missions and with the arrival of the KC-46A,” Moran said in a statement Thursday. “McConnell will continue to be the nation’s ‘Super Tanker’ base for years to come. The Air Force has made significant investments in McConnell to make certain it is ready to receive the KC-46A and to prepare for the arrival, and we look forward to integrating this strategic asset into the Air Capital of the World.”

The tankers are still “years away” from clearing technical hurdles, including problems with the remote vision system, according to a report by DefenseNews.

“We have identified, and Boeing has agreed to fix at its expense, deficiencies discovered in developmental testing of the remote vision system,” Cronin, a spokesperson for the Air Force, said. “The Air Force has mechanisms in place to ensure Boeing meets its contractual obligations while we continue with initial operational testing and evaluation.”

Remote vision is one of the key differences between the KC-46 and the tankers already in use. In legacy tankers, like the KC-135, boomer operators can see out a window in the back of the plane to guide the boom into place for refueling. The KC-46 relies on cameras and sensors to remotely control the boom. Certain lighting conditions can mislead operators, which could lead to costly and potentially dangerous mistakes.

Despite the problems with the remote vision system, Boeing’s President and CEO of Defense, Space and Security Leanne Caret said the planes are ready and safe, pointing to the 3,800 hours of completed flight hours and more than 4 million pounds of fuel delivered during testing.

“The KC-46A is a proven, safe, multi-mission aircraft that will transform aerial refueling and mobility operations for decades to come,” Caret said. “We look forward to working with the Air Force, and the Navy, during their initial operational test and evaluation of the KC-46, as we further demonstrate the operational capabilities of this next-generation aircraft across refueling, mobility and combat weapons systems missions.”